English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee gains 15 paise against US dollar in early trade

    Besides, a firm trend in domestic equities and weak American dollar in the overseas market supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

    The rupee strengthened by 15 paise to 78.07 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rate by 75 basis points and signalled more rate action to fight inflation.

    Besides, a firm trend in domestic equities and weak American dollar in the overseas market supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

    However, unabated foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices capped the appreciation bias of the rupee, they added. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 78.06 against the US dollar, then inched lower to quote 78.07, registering a rise of 15 paise over the last close. It was moving in a very tight range in early deals.

    In the previous session, the rupee had closed at a record low of 78.22 against the US dollar. The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest hike since 1994, to a range of 1.5-1.75 per cent. It also indicated more rate increases to cool down high inflation.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 575.21 points or 1.09 per cent higher at 53,116.60, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 158.20 points or 1.01 per cent to 15,850.35. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.21 per cent to 104.94.

    Close

    Related stories

    Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.55 per cent to USD 119.16 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,531.15 crore, as per exchange data.

    India's merchandise exports in May rose by 20.55 per cent to USD 38.94 billion, while the trade deficit ballooned to a record USD 24.29 billion, according to the government data released on Wednesday.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 10:02 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.