English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - Today 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee gains 14 paise to 75.79 against US dollar in early trade

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.94 against the American dollar, then gained further ground to quote 75.79, registering a rise of 14 paise from the last close.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

    The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 75.79 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, amid a pullback in crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.94 against the American dollar, then gained further ground to quote 75.79, registering a rise of 14 paise from the last close.

    On Friday, the rupee appreciated 10 paise to settle at 75.93 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 99.92.

    Most Asian and emerging market peers are trading weaker against the US dollar this Monday morning and could weigh on sentiments, however subdued crude oil prices will cap depreciation bias, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. However, the big trigger for the markets will be Indian and US CPI inflation data on Tuesday, Iyer said.

    "India's central bank last week shifted its top focus away from economic growth towards checking inflation risks in Asia's third-biggest economy, reflecting the urgency to rein in spiralling domestic price pressures from the spillover of the Ukraine conflict," Iyer noted. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 322.35 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 59,124.83, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 73.70 points or 0.41 per cent to 17,710.65.

    Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.33 per cent to USD 100.39 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 575.04 crore, as per stock exchange data.

    Close

    Related stories

    (With PTI inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 10:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.