MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee gains 12 paise to 75.42 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said firm crude prices and continued foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit and restricted the up move.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee appreciated 12 paise to 75.42 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said firm crude prices and continued foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit and restricted the up move.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.43 and inched further to quote 75.42 against the American dollar in early deals, a rise of 12 paise from the last close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 75.54 against the greenback. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 96.03.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 292.41 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 57,222.97, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 88.80 points or 0.52 per cent to 17,044.25.

Close

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.27 per cent to USD 75.49 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 827.26 crore, as per stock exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Dec 23, 2021 10:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.