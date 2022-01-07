MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee gains 11 paise to 74.31 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened up at 74.41 against the American dollar, then inched higher to 74.31, registering a rise of 11 paise from the last close.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to 74.31 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking gains in domestic equity markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened up at 74.41 against the American dollar, then inched higher to 74.31, registering a rise of 11 paise from the last close.

In the previous session, the rupee settled at 74.42 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 per cent lower at 96.21.

Forex traders said growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus and its impact on economic recovery as well as firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit and contained the appreciating bias.

Meanwhile, on the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 475.91 points or 0.80 per cent higher at 60,077.75, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 139.80 points or 0.79 per cent to 17,885.70.

Close

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.65 per cent to USD 82.52 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,926.77 crore, as per exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Jan 7, 2022 10:42 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.