App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee erases morning gains; trades marginally lower at 72.63 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 72.40 and 73.05, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a positive opening Indian rupee erased all its morning gains and trading marginally lower at 72.63 per dollar.

It opened higher by 10 paise at 72.49 per dollar versus previous close 72.59.

Yesterday it ended flat versus Wednesday's close of 72.61 per dollar.

In the past few sessions rupee has been consolidating in a narrow range 72.60 and 73 levels despite volatility in the dollar against its major crosses. Rupee did appreciate marginally after the announcement by the government to reduce import tariff on non-essential products but most of the gains eroded following rebound in the dollar, said Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, market participants will be cautious ahead of the important RBI policy statement that will be released next week. Following sharp weakness in the rupee, expectation is that the central bank could raise rates by 25bps. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 72.40 and 73.05, it added.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.