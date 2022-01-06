MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee falls 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade

Investors saw minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting as a sign that the US central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation and this could lead to outflows from the domestic markets, forex traders said.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee declined by 6 paise to 74.44 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market after hawkish US Fed minutes.

Investors saw minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting as a sign that the US central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation and this could lead to outflows from the domestic markets, forex traders said.

According to minutes from the Fed’s December 14-15 policy meeting, policymakers believe the US job market is nearly healthy enough and ultra-low interest rates are no longer needed.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.44 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 6 paise from the last close. The domestic unit also witnessed a high of 74.34 in initial deals.

On Wednesday, the rupee surged 20 paise to close at 74.38 against the US currency. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.02 per cent to 96.19.

Close

Related stories

The Indian Rupee opened flat to marginally weak on Thursday, tracking the strength of the dollar and weak Asian and emerging market peers, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

"Additionally, quicker than previously anticipated rate hike from the US Fed could witness outflows from the domestic markets and could weigh on sentiments," it added.

Moreover, growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus and its impact on economic recovery as well as firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell by 1.35 per cent to USD 79.71 per barrel. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 717.2 points or 1.19 per cent lower at 59,505.95, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 198.85 points or 1.11 per cent to 17,726.40.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 336.83 crore, as per exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Jan 6, 2022 12:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.