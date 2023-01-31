 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian rupee falls 52 paise to 82.04 against US dollar

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

Forex traders said significant foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities also dented investor sentiments.

The rupee depreciated 52 paise to 82.04 against the US dollar in intra-day trade on Tuesday after the Economic Survey 2022-23 said the domestic unit may remain under pressure on account of plateauing of exports and subsequent widening of the current account deficit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 81.61 against the dollar, then lost ground to 82.04, registering a decline of 52 paise over its last close.

In the previous session on Monday, the rupee settled at 81.52 against the American currency.