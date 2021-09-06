MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee falls 4 paise to 73.06 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.02 against the dollar, then fell further to 73.06, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

The Indian rupee declined 4 paise to 73.06 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking a firm American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.02 against the dollar, then fell further to 73.06, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.02 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.18 percent at 92.20.

Forex traders said a rally in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and contained the depreciation bias.

Close

On the domestic equity market front, after hitting an all-time high of 58,515.85, the BSE Sensex was trading 274.79 points or 0.47 percent higher at 58,404.74, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 74.70 points or 0.43 percent to 17,398.30. The index touched an intra-day high of 17,429.55 in initial deals.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 768.58 crore, as per exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.06 percent to USD 71.84 per barrel.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Sep 6, 2021 10:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.