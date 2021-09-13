MARKET NEWS

English
Indian rupee falls 18 paise to 73.68 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.63 against the dollar, then fell to 73.68, registering a decline of 18 paise from the last close.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 18 paise to 73.68 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking a strong greenback in overseas market.

Forex traders said a muted trend in domestic equities also dragged the local unit down.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.63 against the dollar, then fell to 73.68, registering a decline of 18 paise from the last close.

In the previous session on Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.50 against the US dollar.

The forex market was closed on Friday on account of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’.

Close

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 percent to 92.66.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 423.44 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share index was trading 257.89 points or 0.44 percent lower at 58,047.18. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 69.60 points or 0.4 percent down at 17,299.65.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.41 percent to USD 73.22 per barrel.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Sep 13, 2021 11:06 am

