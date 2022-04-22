English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee falls 14 paise against US dollar in early trade

    However, a pullback in international crude prices restricted the losses, forex traders said.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

    The rupee depreciated 14 paise to 76.31 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, as a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity markets and a firm American dollar weighed on investor sentiment. However, a pullback in international crude prices restricted the losses, forex traders said.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply lower against the US dollar, and was moving in a tight range with a negative bias. It was trading at 76.31 in early deals, registering a fall of 14 paise over the last close. In the previous session, the rupee rose 13 paise to close at 76.17 against the US dollar.

    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 100.65. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 588.97 points or 1.02 per cent lower at 57,418.86, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 175.55 points or 1.01 per cent to 17,217.05.

    Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 1.13 per cent to USD 107.11 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 713.69 crore, as per stock exchange data.

    (With PTI inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 10:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.