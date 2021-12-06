MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee falls 10 paise to 75.22 against US dollar in early trade

Besides, persistent foreign capital outflows and rising crude prices also weighed on investor sentiments, traders said.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee depreciated 10 paise to 75.22 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking the subdued domestic equities and a firm American dollar amid growing concerns over the uncertainty triggered by the Omicron variant.

Besides, persistent foreign capital outflows and rising crude prices also weighed on investor sentiments, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak and was trading at 75.22 against the American dollar in early deals, registering a decline of 10 paise from the last close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 75.12 against the greenback. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 251.52 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 57,444.94, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 72.40 points or 0.42 per cent to 17,124.30.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, increased by 0.17 per cent to 96.28.

Close

Related stories

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged by 2.09 per cent to USD 71.34 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,356.17 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Ministry of Health has said that early clinical observations globally suggest that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be more transmissible and have a higher risk of reinfection compared to the Delta and Beta variants of the virus.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Dec 6, 2021 10:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.