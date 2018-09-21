Indian rupee erases morning gains, trades flat around 72.30 per dollar

The Indian rupee erased all its morning gains, trading around Wednesday's closing at 72.30 per dollar. It opened higher by 52 paise at 71.85 per dollar versus 72.37 Wednesday.

Rupee is trading in a range of 71.75-72.46 per dollar.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.46 in the previous session. September contract open interest declined 3.93% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, it added.