App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee erases morning gains, trades flat around 72.30 per dollar

Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee erased all its morning gains, trading around Wednesday's closing at 72.30 per dollar. It opened higher by 52 paise at 71.85 per dollar versus 72.37 Wednesday.

Rupee is trading in a range of 71.75-72.46 per dollar.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.46 in the previous session. September contract open interest declined 3.93% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, it added.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 01:25 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.