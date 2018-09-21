Indian rupee erases morning gains, trades around 72.10 per dollar

Volatile trade continued on the Indian rupee as it erased morning gains and trading around 72 level on Friday. It is trading higher by 27 paise at 72.10 per dollar.

In remained in the range of 71.75-72.46 during the day after it opened higher by 52 paise at 71.85 per dollar.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.46 in the previous session. September contract open interest declined 3.93% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, it added.