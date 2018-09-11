Indian rupee ends at record closing low of 72.69/$ amid oil surge, trade concerns

The Indian rupee on September 11, 2018 closed at a record low of 72.69 per US dollar, against a previous close of 72.45 per USD. Weakness in the currency, analysts said, was largely because of factors such as surge in oil prices, trade war concerns along with lack of aggressive intervention by India’s central bank.

However, the currency was marginally off the record intraday low of 72.74 per US dollar in the afternoon trade.

This makes total fall of the currency in 2018 at 13.81 percent so far.

The Indian rupee's close was opposite to the positive opening it saw in the morning. It had opened higher by 15 paise at 72.30 per dollar.

“Two day-specific catalysts weighed on the rupee. After seeing a good opening, oil prices started to rise, which pushed the rupee lower. Additionally, China approaching World Trade Organisation (WTO) for its permission to impose sanctions on US over dumping duties also impacted the currency. These sparked the selloff,” explained Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice President, Currency Derivatives at Kotak Securities to Moneycontrol.

China will ask the World Trade Organization (WTO) next week for permission to impose sanctions on the United States, for Washington’s non-compliance with a ruling in a dispute over U.S. dumping duties, a meeting agenda showed on Tuesday.

The request is likely to lead to years of legal wrangling over the case for sanctions and the amount.

China initiated the dispute in 2013, complaining about U.S. dumping duties on several industries including machinery and electronics, light industry, metals and minerals, with an annual export value of up to $8.4 billion.

Experts also believe that a lack of aggressive intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is leading to a lot of speculative buying in the market.

“Previously, the RBI used to communicate effectively to the market and help in receding the panic, but that is not the case right now,” Rushabh Maru, Senior Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers told Moneycontrol.

Going forward, the focus will turn to data from index of industrial production (IIP) and consumer price inflation (CPI). Though inflation is expected to decline in August, it will be a temporary trend. Due to a sharp depreciation in the rupee, higher MSP (minimum support price) and higher crude oil prices inflation could once again pick up. For the short term, the rupee trading range is 72 and 73.50,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Banerjee of Kotak Securities expects downward trend to continue. “The overall trend for dollar still remains on the upside. Surging oil prices are an added risk to the rupee and the trend may not alter for the near term,” he added.

Government bonds too took a hit on Tuesday amid global weakness. The 10-year benchmark government bond yield climbed to 8.18 percent.

(With inputs from Reuters)