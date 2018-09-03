Indian rupee ends at fresh record low of 71.21/$; falls 11% in 2018 so far

The Indian rupee, on Monday, closed at a record closing low of 71.21 on the back of overseas fund outflows even as GDP data saw a robust growth for the April-June quarter of current fiscal.

This is in sharp contrast to the way it had begun trade. In the morning , the currency had started on a positive note as it opened higher by 19 paise to the previous close at 70.80 per dollar.

Strong GDP data for June quarter is likely to have boosted investors in the morning. India's economy grew at a two-year high of 8.2 percent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19.

Having said that, investors are likely to have eyed bullish crude prices along with fall in GST collections too.

"We still maintain our broad call for depreciation of the Indian Rupee (INR). It has scope to weaken towards Rs 72.33 - 73 against the dollar on medium-term basis. We expect the market to remain positive on export oriented sectors during this phase, while oil marketing companies (OMCs) and import sensitive sectors may continue to face selling pressure," Arun Kumar, Market Strategist, Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

The Indian currency has depreciated over 11 percent in 2018 which is largely weighed down by higher crude oil prices, the demand of dollars from oil marketing firms and the overall strength in the dollar with respect to emerging market currencies.