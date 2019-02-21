App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee drops 13 paise to 71.24 against dollar as crude rises

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened strong at 71.06 and rose to 70.91. However, it could not hold on to the gains and fell to a low of 71.29 before finally ending at 71.24 -- a fall of 13 paise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The rupee skidded by 11 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar Thursday as rising oil prices and a strengthening greenback weighed on the market sentiment.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened strong at 71.06 and rose to 70.91. However, it could not hold on to the gains and fell to a low of 71.29 before finally ending at 71.24 -- a fall of 13 paise.

The rupee had closed at 71.11 against the US dollar Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who had been heavy sellers over the past few sessions, net bought equities worth Rs 55 crore Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 202 crore, provisional data showed.

related news

Global markets were mixed following the release of Federal Reserve minutes which showed that the US central bank would be patient on interest rate hikes.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 per cent to 96.57.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.09 per cent higher at USD 67.14 per barrel.

Domestic equity indices closed higher for the second straight session Thursday, led by metal, pharma and banking stocks.

After a choppy start, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 142.09 points, or 0.40 per cent higher at 35,898.35. The broader NSE Nifty gained 54.40 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 10,789.85.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.1540 and for rupee/euro at 80.6203. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 92.7213 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.24.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #crude #Indian Rupee #markets #Rupee #US dollar

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.