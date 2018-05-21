App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 21, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee down 7 paise against dollar in late morning deals

The rupee recovered from a fresh 16-month low of 67.08 against last Friday's closing level of 68.00 per dollar at the inter-bank foreign exchange here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee pared some initial losses, to trade lower by 7 paise at 68.07 against the American currency in late morning deals on sustained dollar demand from importers and banks, despite lower local equities.

The rupee recovered from a fresh 16-month low of 67.08 against last Friday's closing level of 68.00 per dollar at the inter-bank foreign exchange here.

Later, it regained its lost ground to trade flat at 68 before falling again in late morning deals; it was trading at 68.07 per dollar at 1030 hrs.

The domestic unit hovered between 68.00 and 68.15 during morning deals.

"Sustained capital outflows, higher dollar overseas after easing trade war tension's loomed over rupee," a dealer said.

Meanwhile, the US dollar rose against basket currencies in early Asian trade after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US trade war with China was on hold.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 55.04 points, or 0.16 percent, at 34,793.26 at 1050 hrs.

tags #Banks #dollar #Indian Rupee #markets

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.