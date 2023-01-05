 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian rupee could see big breakout after being locked in tight range: Analysts

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023 / 06:39 AM IST

The rupee has been tethered to a 82.40 to 82.94 range since Dec. 12, thanks to suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India and persistent demand for dollars.

The Indian rupee's narrow trading range against the dollar over the last three weeks may set the stage for a big directional move and a jump in volatility, analysts said.

The realized volatility on USD/INR has fallen to below 2%, the lowest since June 2022.

"The longer the narrow range prevails ... the higher is the risk of a big eventual break," said Anindya Banerjee, head research - fx and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

He pointed to an instance in the recent past when a narrow trading range was followed by a major slide for the rupee.

In September-October last year, the rupee fell from 80.00 to 83.29 in just a month after being held in the 79.50-80.00 range.