Indian rupee could appreciate till 68.5 against US Dollar

Manali Bhatia

Indian rupee witnessed appreciation against US Dollar last week. The falling trend line acting as a resistance for USD since December 2018 and lower top and lower bottom formation is being witnessed in USD against the Indian rupee.

The recent fall in USD is accompanied with decent volumes and suggesting that more weakness is on the cards.

The technical structure now seems to be changing; the USD/INR currency pair was trading in a tight range for the past few weeks which is now giving a sense of break down. In spot market the USD is forming bearish pattern called “Head & Shoulder” against Indian rupee and on Friday’s session the neckline support has been breached on downside.

Momentum indicators have given first sign of short term weakness in US Dollar. On daily charts all the major short term and long term moving averages are trading above the price which is suggesting a short term weakness is likely to continue in USD.

Taking a medium term view into perspective, the strength in Indian rupee is quite evident. After two months of consolidation near 20 weeks moving average, the big red candle has emerged and moving average curve has started sloping downwards which is suggesting a strength in INR against USD.

Apart from this heated comments of US President on Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell regarding interest rate cut putting pressure on USD against all emerging countries currency. US Federal Reserve has given indication of rate cut last Wednesday which is again likely to act as a negative factor for USD.

In futures the USD/INR currency pair is trading at 69.29 and current structure suggesting that INR could strengthen till the level of 68.5 and 67.9.

From past few weeks, we have been maintaining a sideways stance but now looking at current scenario it seems that breakout is not ruled out in coming days and positive bias should be maintained in terms of rupee against USD.

Traders can go short in USD/INR currency futures at 69.29 and on any bounce till 69.40 for the target of 68.5 and 68.1.

(The Author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.