Indian rupee closes at fresh record low of 73.76/USD post RBI keeps rates unchanged

The Indian rupee ended at fresh record low of 73.76 per dollar on Friday post Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key rates unchanged.

However, during the day rupee crossed 74 mark just after RBI announcement where central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent but changed the stance from Neutral to Calibrated Tightening.

Rupee touched a record low of 74.22 per dollar, but it recovered and ended 18 paise lower at 73.76 per dollar on Friday from previous close 72.58 per dollar.

MPC said that its decision is consistent with the stance of calibrated tightening of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for CPI inflation of 4 percent.

Inflation forecast for H2FY19 is revised down to 3.9-4.5% from earlier projection of 4.8%.