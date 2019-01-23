App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee clocks gain after 3 days, settles 11 paise higher vs US dollar

Besides, the rupee upmove was supported by weaker greenback against its major rivals, although intense selling in domestic equities impacted traders sentiment, capping gains in the domestic currency value.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee on Wednesday snapped its three-day losing streak and settled higher by 11 paise at 71.33 against the US dollar on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Besides, the rupee upmove was supported by weaker greenback against its major rivals, although intense selling in domestic equities impacted traders sentiment, capping gains in the domestic currency value.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) Wednesday, the rupee opened on a firm note at 71.19. It gained further to hit a high of 71.15 following dollar selling by exporters, before finally closing at 71.33, up 11 paise over its last close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had skidded by 16 paise -- its third straight session of loss -- to close at 71.44 against the US dollar.

Forex traders attributed the US dollar slide to renewed concerns over ongoing US-China trade tiff which experts believe dragging the global economy towards a major financial meltdown.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 61.97 per barrel, up by 0.81 per cent.

Indian equity benchmark Sensex Wednesday sank over 336 points to end at 36,108.47 in choppy trade, tracking tepid sentiment globally.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 78.53 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were sellers to the tune of Rs 84.15 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 06:08 pm

tags #Indian Rupee #markets #Rupee #US dollar

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.