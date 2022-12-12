 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian rupee, bond yields to move in narrow range, with focus on Fed

Reuters
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

The rupee finished last week 1.2% lower at 82.27 per dollar, tumbling swiftly from trading in the 81-handle initially.

The Indian rupee and government bond yields are likely to take cues from the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting on Dec. 14, one of a host of high-profile, potentially market-moving economic events in the week.

Traders expect the currency to move in the 82.20-82.70 range for the week, until the Fed's decision on Wednesday during U.S. hours, where a 50 basis point (bps) hike is widely anticipated.

The rupee has struggled to gain despite a host of positive factors such as a domestic hawkish monetary policy, lower oil prices and a slump in the greenback due to corporate dollar outflows and as premiums crashed to over a decade low.

The week is packed with global central bank meetings and crucial data releases but for the rupee, "only the Fed outcome matters" and will bring clarity to its direction, said a trader at a large private sector bank.

Considering that, the rupee is still expected to be "stuck" in a range, they added.