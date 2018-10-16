App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee at day's high, gains 17 paise

USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.60 and 74.20, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is trading at day's high level, up 17 paise at 73.66 per dollar on Tuesday. It opened marginally higher at 73.80 per dollar versus previous close 73.83.

Yesterday, rupee consolidated in the first half of the sessions but rose in the latter half after data showed India’s trade deficit for September narrowed to USD 13.98 billion compared to USD 17.39 billion in the previous month. Exports were pegged at USD 27.95 billion in September, down 2.15% from a year ago, while imports rose 10.45% to USD 41.9 billion, lowest in five months. The figure is despite a rising oil import bill for India amid concerns that US sanctions against Iran next month would remove a substantial volume of crude oil from the world markets, reported Motilal Oswal.

Weakness in the dollar has also supported the rupee and we expect that marginal appreciation in the rupee is possible in the next few sessions. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.60 and 74.20, it added.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 01:15 pm

