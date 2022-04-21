English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

    Besides, unabated foreign fund outflows and fluctuations in international crude prices weighed on investor sentiments, forex traders said.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

    The rupee started the session on a flat note against the US dollar on Thursday amid strong American currency in the overseas market and a firm trend in the domestic equities. Besides, unabated foreign fund outflows and fluctuations in international crude prices weighed on investor sentiments, forex traders said.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened slightly strong at 76.28 against the US dollar but soon shed the gains to quote at 76.31, registering a fall of just 1 paisa over the last close. In the previous session, the rupee rose 20 paise to close at 76.30 against the US dollar.

    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.14 per cent to 100.56. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 381.36 points or 0.67 per cent higher at 57,418.86 points while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 106 points or 0.62 per cent to 17,242.55 points.

    Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.23 per cent to USD 108.11 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,009.26 crore, as per stock exchange data.

    (With PTI inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 10:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.