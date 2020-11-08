Indian poultry sector shrugs off negative publicity, sees rise in its fortunes

The Indian poultry sector was one of the worst-hit when the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic set in across various parts of the country. The problems mainly cropped up as it faced negative publicity on social media over the safety of poultry products.

But thanks to a series of measures undertaken by the Union and State governments, the sector has bounced back with margins for the industry players improving gradually.

One of the challenging problems the industry faced as soon as COVID-19 began to spread across the country was rumours and speculations, particularly on social media, linking chicken to the spread of the pandemic.

As a result, egg prices dropped to below Rs 2 per piece in the poultry hub of Namakkal in Tamil Nadu during the middle of March. Similarly, prices of live chicken (broiler) plunged to Rs 27-29 a kg during the period.

“At some places, the price of an egg dropped to as low as Rs one making things miserable for the poultry farmers,” said Vangili Subramanian, President, Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Marketing Society (TNEPFMS).

How the sector got affected in March

The rumours coupled with the severity of coronavirus in India resulted in many people staying away from eggs and chicken, putting a big question mark on the industry’s survival.

Things turned pretty bad for the sector, which was valued at Rs 80,000 in 2015-16. The poultry market is valued at Rs 1.75 lakh crore and its compounded annual growth has been projected at 16.2 percent during 2019-2024.

“Many people had to cull parent birds due to sharp fall in the consumption in March,” said a poultry supplier in Chennai on the condition of anonymity.

“Thousands of birds died as farmers could not feed them with their income drying up,” said the TNEPFMS President.

Timely help from Union, State governments

Fortunately, Union and State governments stepped in to help the sector. They listened to the grievances of the sector and tackled the spread of rumours and misinformation on social media with iron hands.

Some four to five cases were filed by Tamil Nadu police, in particular, against those who spread this “misinformation”.

“We ourselves complained to the police against two persons in Namakkal and proceedings against them are currently going on in the court,” said Subramanian, adding that once this happened the rumours on social media automatically stopped..

States such as Tamil Nadu also supported the poultry sector by pointing out how eggs were important for Coronavirus patients’ health to recover.

The Centre extended support by providing additional loans to the owners at low interest. It also gave them a payment holiday of one year, while giving three years time for the repayment of loans.

The banks, which had extended loans, also took a sympathetic view of the situation.

“The situation for the poultry sector was such that those involved in it needed to be confident of a rebound in their fortunes. Some had confidence, but not the required fund. Some had funds but not confidence. Both lost out. Those who stayed put with confidence are reaping the benefits,” said the Chennai supplier.

“Losing confidence is bad but I presume those who didn’t have the confidence shifted to other businesses,” said the TNEPFMS chief.

Rise in consumption, demand

When the mother birds died or were culled, production dropped. But once the rumours and speculations questioning the safety of poultry products were proven false, demand began to pick up.

“Demand increased once the fears died out. With many people working from home, there was an increase in poultry products consumption,” says Subramanian.

“Rising demand favoured those who confidently faced the situation with a great opportunity. As supply was limited, prices increased and some even enjoyed good margins of up to 25 percent,” said the Chennai supplier.

Currently, the per egg price in Namakkal has increased to Rs 4.30 though poultry farmers are getting around Rs 3.90 only. Similarly, live chicken prices are averaging at about Rs 100.

“The poultry farmer is currently getting around Rs 95 a kg for chicken. In States like Maharashtra, prices have dropped to Rs 75 as production has picked up,” says Subramanian.

It takes nearly nine months for production to return to normal once the mother bird is culled. The trend is visible with egg production touching three crores a day in Namakkal region.

“Production halved to two crore eggs a day when we were hit by lack of demand. We will be soon getting back to the normal production of four crore eggs,” Subramanian said.

Pointers to poultry sector recovery

The recovery in the poultry sector is also evident from the increase in the feed products it uses. For example, prices of soybean and maize (corn) used as feed have increased over the last couple of weeks by nearly 10 percent.

One of the leading companies in the poultry sector Venky’s Ltd told Moneycontrol on October 14 that the “worst is behind and demand is on the mend”.

The company reported a profit of Rs 46.98 crore for the April-June quarter against a loss of Rs 129.14 crore the previous quarter.

Another listed company in the sector SKM Egg products reported a profit of Rs 3.67 crore in the April-June quarter compared with a Rs 1.96 crore gain the previous quarter.

Subramanian said that poultry products could moderate over the next few months as production increases. That could put the sector under stress again.

“We need at least Rs 100 for a kg of chicken continuously for six months to bail out safely. It is not happening,” he said.

Suppliers in Chennai said demand for poultry products could continue to be good as work from home arrangements continue due to COVID-19. Also, consumption will likely not see any drop during the Hindu calendar auspicious months of Kartik or Karthigai.

Many temples still restrict pilgrims' entry. For example, the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala has restricted entry to only 1,000 pilgrims a day. “Many devotees might not go on pilgrimage during the auspicious period. Thus, poultry products consumption could continue to be good,” the Chennai supplier said.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai, who writes on topics in commodities and agriculture)