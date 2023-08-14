Indian pharma market continues to cool down in July on lag in acute therapies

Indian Pharma Market registered strong double-digit growth in the four preceding months.

The Indian pharma market (IPM) recorded a mid-single-digit growth for the second straight month in July as it grew 6.4 percent year-on-year. The slowdown in growth for the past two months after a stellar run in the months prior was on account of a slow offtake in sales of acute therapies.

"After a subdued June, growth in July also remained low, largely impacted by slower offtake in viral infections. This is reflected in the on-year decline in the anti-infectives and respiratory segments," brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities explained.

As a result, the acute therapies segment grew at 4 percent on year while the chronic therapies segment continued its strong run, delivering 10 percent growth for yet another month. The bulk of the IPM growth in July was driven by ophthalmology, immunomodulators, cardiology, urology and gynaecology therapies, KIE highlighted in its report.

On a MAT (market share by sales value for moving annual total, meaning sales growth in the last 12 months up to the last published month) basis, IPM growth was at 10.5 percent in July as against a base of 7.9 percent.

The report by KIE also revealed that the biggest factor driving growth in the IPM was due to higher pricing, followed by new launches and a rise in volumes.

Who's leading the race?

Within the IPM, the outperformers were Ajanta Pharma, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Eris Lifesciences, Torrent Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which registered growth in the 8-11 percent YoY range.

On the other hand, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKlein Pharma (GSK), Alembic Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Alkem Laboratories were the laggards in July. While Alkem and Dr Reddy's recorded a marginal growth of 2.4 percent and 3.0 percent respectively, Pfizer, GSK Pharma and Alembic degrew 3.7-0.1 percent in July.

Meanwhile, Ipca Labs, Alkem Labs, Abbott India, Sanofi India, and Zydus Life have gained maximum share over the past six months. Among the ones that lost the maximum market share in the same duration are names like Cipla, Pfizer, Alembic, Mankind and Dr Reddy's.

What's the future?

Despite slower growth over the past two months, KIE remains positive on the robust growth prospects for IPM backed by the efforts by most pharma companies as they continue actively working towards incremental investments including acquisitions and in-licensing of brands.

Accordingly, the brokerage expects 10-15 percent on-year domestic sales CAGR over FY2023-26E for pharmaceutical companies under its coverage, largely driven by pricing, new launches and inorganic forays.

Most analysts feel that even though an improved pricing environment in the US has come as a respite for drugmakers, sustained growth in the domestic pharma space remains imperative to drive overall growth for formulations players.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.