Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Overseas Bank gets RBI nod for call option on bonds worth Rs 655 cr

The call option is scheduled to be exercised on September 17.

PTI
 
 
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has received RBI nod to exercise call option on bonds worth Rs 655.30 crore, the bank said.

"The Reserve Bank has accorded approval for exercise of call option on the bonds aggregating to Rs 655.30 crore as per the terms of the issue," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The call option is scheduled to be exercised on September 17.

In a call option, the issuer of the bond can redeem the instruments before its maturity.

Earlier, the bank had said that it will pay interest on the bonds and not exercise call option but upon subsequent consultations with the RBI, it decided to exercise it owing to impact on capital adequacy.

Shares of IOB closed 0.67 percent up at Rs 15 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 09:50 pm

tags #Indian Overseas Bank #markets

