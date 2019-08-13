Indian mkt led by Euro fears & not local cues: JPMorgan

Global markets are broadly oversold, says Adrian Mowat, Chief Asian and emerging equity strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. In an interview to CNBC-TV18 he says individuals are very reluctant to buy risky assets in the current market environment.

But he does acknowledge that globally, markets are pricing in a debt saddled Greece exiting the euro zone. Mowat sees global equities rallying once worries from the Euro area are addressed and reined in. “Right now is not the time to buy risk assets,” he adds.

He says each one of the sell-offs seen globally is unique in nature. "What are driving Indian equities today and Asian equities in general has got almost nothing to do with local fundamentals. This is all about euro fears."

Below is an edited transcript of his interview. Watch the accompanying video for more.

Q: It has been a one way ride down for global markets and for India as well. Is the market oversold or do you see more downside possibilities over the next few weeks?

A: The market is oversold and broadly markets are oversold. The European crisis is more than two years old and events occur that trigger a loss of confidence in the European story and because we have never seen a country exit a large monetary union and because we are not sure about the contagion impact, you have got people taking extreme views about what could possibly happen, which makes individuals very reluctant to buy risk assets and you fall into this vacuum.

Trading volumes are not particularly large in these declines. How often have we had these sell-offs related to Europe. There are a few other factors at work here as well. The Chinese economic data is very weak and we were talking back in March this year that many parts of the Chinese economy were already in a hard landing. A lot of people dismissed those views and it was only in April that there was a broader understanding of the type of slowdown that is occurring.

The other point on a fundamental level is the non-farm payroll number in the United States which was disappointing for April. We create this perfect storm, markets did have some profits and after a good start for the year we are selling-off today. The situation with India is around its current account deficits. It has had a lot of confusing policy with regards to taxation, which discourages capital flows and you get a sort of compounding of the sell-off with the weakness in the currency.

What typically happens is if Europe does not want to dissolve, it is a political decision to keep the euro together; they rally around the ECB which is in a much better position than it was a year ago to manage liquidity within the region. It is not a divided board running the ECB, it is no longer fighting inflation as Trichet was a year ago. At some point we will come to a reduction in the fears over Europe and markets are likely to rally quite hard and the Indian market will rally in local currency terms and the Indian rupee will rally from oversold levels. But it is too early to buy in but we are definitely approaching those levels.

Q: How do you think it may play out in terms of prices then, in terms of how much more downside risk markets have before they begin to rally and what kind of potential pullback markets like India could get given how oversold we have gotten?

A: A 20% sell-off is a normal quick reaction which a number of these markets have already achieved that. So in just looking at previous sell-offs, we are quite close to the level but each one of these sell-offs is unique in nature. It is very important to understand that what are driving Indian equities today and Asian equities in general has got almost nothing to do with local fundamentals. This is all about euro fears. Therefore, your question should be how do we reduce the level of fear by what is going on in Europe.

Unfortunately, the key dates that you are going to look at there such as the Greek election on June 17 is quite a while away with the way markets are moving and if I am looking for key US economic data from June 1, when will get the non-farm payroll out. Again, that is quite a few trading days away. If I look at the way markets are performing now, the good quality companies that have been outperforming are now falling more than the market which suggest that there is some redemption pressure out there i.e. people are selling what they own.

