Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Metals rises 4% post Q2 net profit increases 190%

The company's Q2 net profit increased 190 percent at Rs 21.5 crore against Rs 7.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 4 percent intraday Tuesday as company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2 net profit increased 190 percent at Rs 21.5 crore against Rs 7.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue was down 5 percent at Rs 395 crore versus Rs 416 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 12 percent at Rs 47.3 crore, while margin was up at 12 percent.

At 14:15 hrs Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys was quoting at Rs 275.00, up Rs 3.75, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 02:23 pm

