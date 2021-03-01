Indian markets spooked on gains in US Treasury Bond Yields: What should investors do now?

Exactly a month back around Budget 2021, the mood in the market was quite positive. Post the announcements, the equity market ran up further and benchmark indices hit record highs as the event was seen pro-growth.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which had earlier surpassed 52,000, and Nifty50, which had climbed above 15,400 levels, saw steep decline in last 8 sessions.

What caused the panic? On the domestic front, the December quarter earnings remained fairly strong, but global cues turned slightly negative causing a knee-jerk reaction in the market.

Asian equities, including India, fell as bond yields spiked on Friday after a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields amid expectations for higher inflation, and economic growth increased, making investors doubt how long central banks would be able to keep interest rates low, said a Reuters report.

The 10-year yield touched its highest level in a year at 1.614%, causing a sell-off in U.S. equities. Experts warn of further turmoil in equity markets if bond yields continued rising as investors look to rebalance their portfolios.

“Rising bond yields in the US are definitely a concern for developing markets like India who has witnessed great FII participation,” Keval Bhanushali - CEO at Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“However, I believe the equity dividend yields will gain more traction in the long term and balance out the rise in bond yields. In the short run, we can witness some selling or switching from equity to debt from the big FIIs,” he said.

Rising bond yields threaten the allure of stocks' dividend yield, while companies also face a higher debt-servicing burden because of steeper borrowing costs, making investing in the relatively riskier stocks less attractive overall, said a Reuters report.

Data highlighted that high-yielding bond market saw steeper sell-off with India's 10-year bond yield climbing to its highest since August last year at 6.215% from Thursday's close of 6.182%.

A rise in bond yields will impact equity as well as the currency market, suggest experts. The rupee closed at 73.47 against the USD – the biggest single-day fall since March 2020 on the back of an uptick in the dollar index which touched 90.50 along with the steep rise in the US Treasury Yield.

A rise in the currency could lead to a spike in inflation as well as the crude oil bill. India imports, fear experts. The volatility in the currency is likely to continue.

"The volatility in the spot is picking up and there are doubts how long is the Fed going to keep interest rates low. The dollar is holding on to gains as rising inflation expectations in the US are keeping the yields higher and pressuring the rupee,” Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research-Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The overall picture can be dire for the rupee, as fresh concerns about a potential escalation in US-China trade tensions may come roaring back. But the USDINR spot will continue to be under the bear grip until prices recover and trade above 73.25 levels, with 72.50 being the crucial support,” he said.

What should investors do?

Indian markets will remain volatile as investors allocate some money towards bonds, but given the fact that growth is picking up as highlighted by the December quarter GDP numbers – the trend should be on the upside.

Morgan Stanley in a recent note highlighted that over the last 20 years, there have been four major rising long bond yield cycles. Each one of them been positively correlated to equity prices – i.e., rising yields and rising share prices.

“The relative valuations (earnings versus bond yields) are currently at the top end of their trailing 10-year range – suggesting a trade in favor of bonds. However, if growth accelerates as we expect, the relative valuations are likely to break on the upside,” it said.

In conclusion, the global investment is of the view that the growth cycle is turning and a rise in bond yields is consistent with rising share prices. The risks to equities are that bonds offer better value than equities at current levels and/or inflation surges

If the growth accelerates which is also Morgan Stanley’s base case scenario, portfolios should be positioned in domestic cyclicals, rate-sensitives, and mid-and small-caps. “We are overweight on consumer discretionary, industrials and financials,” added the report.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.