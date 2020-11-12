'Indian market will remain strong going forward, but valuations are in fair-value plus zone'

As the vaccine newsflow is positive and we are witnessing all-round improvement in the economy, we expect the market to be firm going forward. However, one needs to be watchful of valuations levels, which are already in fair-value plus zone, said Harsha Upadhyaya, President & CIO – Equity at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

Q: Data points (PMI, auto sales etc) indicate that India is on the recovery path. Where do you expect the Nifty by next Diwali - 13,000 or 14,000 or 15,000 and why?

Across the globe, equities, in general, have delivered strong returns in the past six months or so and have retraced the entire decline witnessed during COVID-19 panic. This has been a result of large scale fiscal stimuli across the globe, the continuation of easy monetary policies everywhere and a visible containment of COVID spread leading to an expected revival in the economic conditions.

India equities have also fared in line with this global trend. As the vaccine newsflow is positive and we are witnessing all-round improvement in the economy, we expect the market to be firm going forward. However, one needs to be watchful of valuations levels, which are already in fair-value plus zone.

Q: Majority of experts feel September quarter earnings were better-than-expected and management commentaries were also good so far. Do you expect FY22 to be a great year in terms of earnings and have you revised earnings estimates upwards for FY22?

Most were predicting a sequential improvement in the September quarter as compared to the June quarter. However, the year-on-year expectations at the beginning of the earnings season were pointing towards a rather muted negative 5 percent to flattish earnings growth. Nearly 80 percent of companies have announced September quarter results until now, and have delivered much better earnings at around 22 percent year-on-year growth as compared to subdued expectations. During the earnings season, we have also seen some earnings upgrades of about 3-4 percent for FY22 by the street.

Q: What are those key risks and triggers for the market on the domestic as well as the global front in Samvat 2077?

Any unexpected spike in COVID-19 cases before the vaccine is available could pose risks to the economic revival which is underway. Even the current valuations, which are on the expensive side as compared to the long term averages are a risk to market performance.

Q: Several sectors already participated in the current rally started off from March this year. Should investors continue holding those sectors and what are the other key sectors that one should consider now?

We have always been promoting a diversified approach to investments irrespective of market phases to reduce overall portfolio risk. As COVID fear is reducing, we may witness some of the cyclical sectors which are well below normal to actually revive over the next few months/quarters. A diversified portfolio with little tilt towards cyclical sectors may perform better going forward.

Q: Most experts feel the Samvat 2077 would be a year of midcaps and smallcaps. Do you really believe so and why?

All segments – large, mid and small caps have been currently trading at valuations which are higher than the long-term average. We expect the market moves to be more stock specific rather than sectoral or segment-driven going forward.

Q: Will the FII flow continue in Samvat 2077 and what is your reading forex reserves which is at all-time high now?

FIIs have been positive on emerging markets in general and India particularly in recent times. In 2020, India has received in excess of $8.6 billion of FII inflows (till date). This trend is likely to continue even going forward. On the external front, we have been in a comfortable situation with large and growing Forex reserves and the surplus situation on the current account.

