'Indian market underperforms world markets; election crucial for a breakout'

Dow Jones has shown almost 20 percent gains in the last nine weeks. From the recent low of 21,712.53, it has strongly come back above 26,000. Now the index is only 3.5 percent away from its all-time high of 26,951.81.

Meanwhile, in the same period, Nifty has remained rangebound between 10,950-10,550. It has tried to cross this range on the higher side buthas failed.

In the last nine weeks, markets all over the world have shown a fantastic rally. But our market has clearly underperformed the world markets. Shortly, we are entering into election mode and the mandate will come out in May. So before the election result, Nifty may remain rangebound. Of course, the current range will change shortly but we are not expecting any big rally or big crash in Nifty before May.

During the next three months, sentiment will change in highly oversold quality stocks. So try to buy quality oversold stocks for short-term trading and if you are a long-term investor then buy quality stocks in a staggered manner in the next three months and hold for one year. One can get good returns with this strategy.

For the next week, Nifty has strong support at 10,720-10,645 and resistance at 10,855-10,940.

Godfrey Phillips India:

Godfrey Phillips India is one of India’s largest cigarette manufacturers. The company makes some of the most popular cigarette brands in the country including Four Square, Red & White, and Cavanders.

The company also has an exclusive procurement and supply agreement with Philip Morris International to manufacture and distribute Marlboro in India. Apart from cigarette and tobacco, the company also dominates in pan masala segment.

It has a portfolio of well-known brands like Pan Vilas, Raag, Pan Vilas Silver, etc. Recently, it has also introduced Funda Goli with many flavours in the market.

The company has 100 24-Seven stores in the Delhi NCR region now and it is planning to open 500 stores across the country in the next couple of years with the rollout of a franchise model.

The company has announced superb numbers for 9MFY19. During 9MFY19, its sales stood at Rs 1,927.39 crore, EBITDA grew 76.25 percent to Rs 330.46 crore while PAT increased 74.74 percent to Rs 205.58 crore. At CMP, this deb-free company’s stock trades at a P/E ratio of 19.5x. We recommend buying in a staggered manner for medium to long term.

Motherson Sumi Systems:

Motherson Sumi Systems is one of the world’s leading specialised automotive component manufacturing companies for OEMs. With a diverse global customer base of nearly all leading automobile manufacturers, the company has a presence in 41 countries across six continents.

The company is currently the largest auto ancillary in India and among the Fab50 companies of India. It has 33 facilities in nine countries. It has reported above expected numbers for Q3FY19. Its sales and EBITDA grew 14 percent YoY and 13 percent YoY, respectively, whereas its PAT grew 6.74 percent to Rs 389.06 crore as against Rs 364.49 crore.

During 9MFY19, its PAT grew 11.54 percent to Rs 1,203.20 crore on 13 percent higher sales of Rs 45,650 crore. During 9MFY19, EBITDA grew 13 percent to Rs 4,127 crore as against Rs 3,647 crore. The stock trades at PE ratio of 26.3x. We recommend buying in a staggered manner for medium to long term.

Endurance Technologies:

Endurance is one of the leading automotive component manufacturers, having a diverse range of technology intensified products withoperations both in India and Europe (Italy and Germany). In India, the company predominantly caters to two and three-wheeler OEMs and its

products include aluminium castings, suspensions, transmission and braking systems.

In Europe, the company predominantly caters to four wheeler OEMs and mainly supply aluminium casting products. The company has 25 plants, of which 16 are in India, three are in Germany and six plants are in Italy.

It has reported strong results for Q3FY19, Its sales and EBITDA grew 18 percent YoY and 13.4 percent YoY, respectively, whereas its PAT grew 23.5 percent to Rs 96.56 crore as against Rs 78.18 crore.

During 9MFY19, its PAT grew 26.23 percent to Rs 346.36 crore on 16 percent higher sales of Rs 5,610.14 crore. During 9MFY19, EBITDA grew 20.3 percent to Rs 825.6 crore as against Rs 686.3 crore. FIIs hold 10.02 percent and mutual funds hold 5.11 percent stake in the company. ETL trades at PE ratio of 38x. We recommend buying in a staggered manner for medium to long term.

