Indian market in February: Indices witnessed second steepest MoM decline in 23 months

The current Russia-Ukraine war has not only caused geopolitical tensions but has also hit the financial markets. The global and local markets were jolted by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a special military operation for the demilitarisation of Ukraine.

Motilal Oswal's monthly report on 'Bulls and Bears' covers the valuation of the Indian market wherein it said that the markets witnessed the second steepest month-on-month (MoM) decline in 23 months.

As per the report, external risks continue to rise in CY22.

"The Nifty ended 3.1 percent MoM lower at 16,794 in Feb’22. This was the second consecutive month of a decline and in fact the second steepest MoM decline in 23 months. The global and local markets were jolted by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a special military operation for demilitarisation of Ukraine," it said.

The report shows that the Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) outflows have been sharp in the last two months; however, it was balanced by even sharper inflows by the domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs).

"In Feb’22, DIIs recorded the highest inflows since Mar’20 at $5.6 billion. FII outflows continued for the fifth consecutive month at $5 billion, it said.

As per the report, metals were the only gainer with an 8 percent rise, while PSU Banks, Media, Real Estate, Telecom, and Auto were the top losers in February 2022.

The PSU Banks fell 11 percent while the Automobiles declined 8 percent.

"PSU Banks (-11%), Media (-10%), Real Estate (-9%), Telecom (-8%) and Automobiles (-8%) were the biggest losers," the report said.

As regards companies, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Titan, Divi's Lab, and Indusind Bank were the top performers while HDFC Life Insurance, UPL, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Motors, and BPCL led the laggards pack.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has resulted in a global risk-off, with equity markets undergoing intermittent bouts of correction and elevated volatility.

The Real GDP/GVA grew 5.4 percent/4.7 percent YoY in 3QFY22 respectively. The nominal GDP grew 15.7 percent YoY in 3QFY22 v/s a contraction of 6.2 percent YoY in 3QFY21.

Corporate earnings for 3QFY22 largely stood in line with MOSL/Nifty universe posting 22 percent/25 percent YoY earnings growth, respectively.

The broad-based margin contraction was witnessed owing to sharp raw material inflation, the report said.

The global risk-off; higher crude prices are key risks for India, the report added.

Barring Indonesia (+4%), China (+3%), Korea (+1%), and Brazil (+1%), February 22 saw key global markets such as Russia MICEX (-28%), India (-3%), the US (-3%), MSCI EM (-3%), Japan (-2%), Taiwan (-0%), and the UK (-0%) end lower in local currency terms.

"In the last 12 months, MSCI India (+18%) has outperformed MSCI EM (-13%). Over the last 10 years, it has outperformed MSCI EM by 170%," it said.

The Brent prices in February 22 averaged higher at $97.1/bbl (+USD10.5 MoM), driven by the escalating tensions amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The report also said that price volatility is expected in the near future.

The sharp underperformance of OMCs since the pandemic has been due to concerns on marketing margins, amid rising oil prices, uncertainty on throughput/sales, and suppressed refining margins.

"Prices of auto fuels and subsidised LPG cylinder have been left unchanged since early Nov’21. Even though both are expected to decline in near future, with a drop in Brent prices, it is likely to eliminate whatever slight interest the market has in the divestment in BPCL (downgraded the stock to neutral earlier)," it said.

The report also stated that spot LNG prices fell to $25.7/mmBtu in Feb’22 v/s $32.2/mmBtu in 3QFY22. "Cooling of these prices would result in a quicker volume recovery, with an improvement in EBITDA/scm from current levels, it said.

The report also said that India’s share in the world Mcap stands at 2.9 percent – above the historical average of 2.4 percent. In February 2022, global Mcap has increased 6 percent (USD6.3t) while India’s Mcap has risen 22 percent.