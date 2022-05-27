Indian IT stocks may just bleed some more but don't panic - they have dealt with uncertainty before, say experts

"Increasingly, there is so much talk about the US going into recession, which hurts technology spending, resulting in a slowdown of growth for Indian IT services. What actually has happened is that the sector is getting a macro pressure point," Raj Vyas, Portfolio Manager at Teji Mandi, told CNBCTV18.com.
The market is anticipating the situation in the next 12-18 months, and fears that expectations on the margin front are way too high, he said.
Yet, Vyas believes that as long as the demand environment is firm for Indian IT services, investors should not be worried as the stocks will bounce back.
And he is not alone among the more optimistic lot on the Street, who pick value over growth.
In UTI Mutual Fund EVP and Fund Manager Ajay Tyagi's view, the derating has led to better value being offered by the Indian IT. “I think value is emerging in the IT services space," he told CNBC-TV18.
"Of course, they still might continue to be laggards or move sideways in the short term, seeing the kind of volatility... These companies have a history of dealing with all such kinds of uncertain environments, so it’s not new for them," added Vyas.