Indian IT stocks may just bleed some more but don't panic - they have dealt with uncertainty before, say experts

The Indian IT space is deep into the bear zone on Dalal Street thanks to aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and fears of slowing global growth — a deadly combination already spooking investors the world over.

Despite higher demand during the pandemic, IT companies struggle against higher employee costs in a bid to tackle persistent high attrition.

Indian IT's stark underperformance to Dalal Street benchmarks comes when concerns about margin pressure in the sector is denting the appeal of improving management optimism.

Even the rupee's slump to all-time lows against the US dollar — which typically draws investor attention to the prospect of better profitability ahead for exporters — has done little to arrest the Nifty IT's fall.

Can you call the bottom for IT yet in what some are calling one of the slowest bear markets?

Market expert Ajay Bagga told CNBCTV18.com he remains cautious on IT and he cannot call the bottom for now as there may be more pain ahead.

"Investors can wait ahead of rate hikes by the RBI and the Federal Reserve, and balance sheet normalisation by the US central bank," he said.

The remarks from the market veteran come at a time when brokerages have started to downgrade the space on the pretext of valuations being expensive.

JPMorgan is of the view that Indian IT stocks are among the most expensive in the services space globally.

Growth in the sector, according to the brokerage, has started to slow down from January-March 2022 and is likely to worsen into the year ending March 2023 "from tougher comps, supply issues and eventually a worsening macro".

"With peak sector growth behind, growth deceleration should continue to weigh on sector multiples," it said last week.

Even though Indian IT valuations have contracted materially, the price paid for high earnings growth stays elevated, according to ICICI Securities.

Nomura, which recently downgraded TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech, L&T Infotech and Persistent, has only two stocks in the 'buy' rating category: Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

The brokerage said it prefers largecaps to midcaps in IT.