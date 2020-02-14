'Indian investors should allocate 10-15% of portfolio to international markets'

We still believe that investing abroad is a much-needed geographic diversification strategy for investors in India. They should look to allocate 10-15% of their portfolio to international markets, Viram Shah, CEO, and Co-Founder at Vested Finance, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) What makes more sense for investors - invest in India or abroad based on Budget proposals?

A) As part of the Union Budget 2020, the government has proposed to introduce a 5 percent tax collection at source on transactions undertaken via the Liberalised Remittance Scheme beyond a total of INR 7 lakhs or approximately $10,000 in a year.

Transferring funds for investments also falls under the LRS. This tax collected will be available as credit to the payer when they file their taxes. The 5 percent can also offset any capital gain taxes that would need to be paid in India on foreign investments.

While we are awaiting further details on this announcement, we still believe that investing abroad is a much-needed geographic diversification strategy for investors in India. They should look to allocate 10-15% of their portfolio to international markets.

Q) How Vested helps in hassle-free and convenience of investing in FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google) for Indian retailers

A) Vested is the first and only commission-free platform for investors in India to invest in the US stock market.

We are an Investment Advisor registered with the SEC and have created an easy mobile and web application that allows investors to submit their KYC in less than 5 minutes. Once the KYC is submitted, the brokerage account opens in 2-3 business days.

Once an account is open, investors can transfer funds into their account via the RBI’s LRS scheme. We have partnered with banks to simplify this fund transfer process.

Depending on the bank, either you can do it online or a Vested representative will pick up the forms and submit it to the bank branch on your behalf.

Investors can start investing as soon as the account is loaded. We provide pre-built portfolios called Vests to simplify the investor’s decision.

Fractional investing is also possible, so one can create a truly diversified portfolio by investing as little as $1.

Q) What are the ways in which an Indian investor can diversify portfolio geographically?

A) The majority of the investors in India today have completely locally concentrated portfolios. The first step for these investors is to understand that geographical diversification is necessary to reduce country and currency risk.

In the US, on an average 15 percent of investors’ portfolios are allocated to international markets. Once an investor is convinced about geographic diversification, there are a couple of ways they can go about doing it: