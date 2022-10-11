English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian investor more confident as economy continues to perform well: Sundaram MF's CEO

    Subramaniam plans to focus more on domestic-oriented sectors as he believes that India will be an attractive market

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

    The Indian investor is becoming mature and more confident as he is figuring out that India continues to perform well, even in a recessionary scenario globally, said Sunil Subramaniam, managing director (MD) & CEO of Sundaram Mutual Fund.

    "Indian investor is getting a little more mature; he's figuring out that in a world which is in recession, India still doing well. So we (should) focus on the India specific areas, which is mid cap & small cap business cycles," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

    On Monday, JP Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon said 'serious' headwinds are likely to push the US and global economies into recession by the middle of next year.

    “These are very, very serious things which I think are likely to push the US and the world -- I mean, Europe is already in recession -- and they’re likely to put the US in some kind of recession six to nine months from now,” Dimon said in an interview with CNBC.

    Talking about the Indian markets, Subramaniam said that with interest rates being hiked globally, investors will focus more towards debt allocation in their portfolios. Moreover, there'll be a shift of capital out from commodity exporting countries due to commodity deflation, which is likely to benefit India.

    Close

    Related stories

    "So there will be a reallocation of capital, where I expect India will be the beneficiary number one and  commodity deflation will positively impact our economy," he explained.

    Analysts are of the view that India's fundamentals have been better than most major economies, which has led the Indian market to outperform compared to its global peers.

    Subramaniam also said he plans to focus more on domestic-oriented sectors as he believes that India will be an attractive market.

    Also Read: In 2 years, India may be home to second biggest user base for online shopping
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #MARKET OUTLOOK #markets #recession #Sundaram MF #Sunil Subramaniam
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 03:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.