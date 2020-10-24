Indian Investments in Global Equities: From Zero to Hero

India has been one of the many countries that favour a strong home bias in their investment portfolios. There have been many theories put forth on what causes bias and researches have been undertaken to understand it.

Whether it is the ease of local information access, regulatory concerns, investor preferences, cost concerns, transactional viability, or cross-border risk aversion, the mystery remains unsolved.

However, its prevalence is uncontroversial: academics and practitioners agree that Indian investment portfolios have in aggregate been stable at over 99 percent invested in domestic assets for decades. Even today, international allocations are only a rounding error away from zero.

However, from that low base, Indian interest in global equities is on the rise—particularly when it comes to products accessing the world’s largest equity market: the US. Totalling more than Rs 7,000 crore at the end of August 2020, the funds focused on US equities have witnessed asset growth of over 400 percent in the last five years.

Intriguingly, this growth has been supported—even led—by “passive” products (funds tracking an index), which have grown to represent over 40 percent of the total.

Exhibit 1: Indian Assets in U.S. Equity Funds

Although options for Indian investors are somewhat limited at present, the range of products available in the market is steadily on the rise.

And against the backdrop of a Rs 25.48 lakh crore mutual fund industry, there is plenty of room to grow, particularly if investors see the advantages of global diversification for balancing country risks and accessing returns.

International diversification does not have to be hard. The S&P 500, one of the most widely used gauges for the US equity market, has funds and other products tracking the index that are widely available across the globe.

The index provides a simple option for diversifying country risk on a global scale: the S&P 500 represents over 50 percent of the global equity markets (as represented by the S&P Global BMI), while its performance versus the S&P BSE SENSEX over the past 34 years offers a clear illustration of its diversification potential.

(Koel Ghosh is the Head of South Asia, S&P Dow Jones Indices)

