DIIs invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in Indian equities so far this year

BSE-500 companies witnessed 7.2 percent revenue growth but 46 percent growth in net profit during the June quarter.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have invested over Rs 1 lakh crore in the Indian stock market in 2023 so far. Yet, the pace of investment is slower than what it was last year, with Rs 1 lakh crore mark reached in 158 sessions this year, compared to 59 sessions last year.

In 2022, DIIs set a record by investing over Rs 2.76 lakh crore in the equity market, the highest for a single calendar year. In contrast, DIIs invested under Rs 1 lakh crore in 2021. In 2020, they were net sellers with an amount exceeding Rs 41,000 crore.

"After 2020-21, DII investments were primarily boosted by a steady increase in SIP inflows. Historically, when FIIs invest, DIIs tend to book profits, sometimes due to redemptions. We suspect that redemptions are occurring among DIIs, likely from specific schemes or investor groups," said Amnish Aggarwal, Head of Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

The DII investment trend turned volatile since March. The January-March period saw monthly average purchases of over Rs 27,000 crore in contrast to the April-July average of Rs 717 crore per month in Indian equity markets.

Analysts said last year witnessed significant FII outflows, and the market was supported by DII inflows, despite lower index-level returns. This year, the market has seen a rapid rally in the past few months, driven by $16 billion of FII inflows.

Few analysts suggest that the slower pace of investment by DIIs into the equity markets was due to higher deposit rates in India, now reaching around 7.5 percent and even up to 8 percent for senior citizens, compared to the earlier range of 5-5.5 percent. This interest rate increase has led to inflows into bank deposits.

According to Parminder Varma, Director and Chief Business Officer at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, this trend aligns with the behavior of many retail investors who often try to time the markets instead of pursuing long-term wealth creation. Encouragingly, there's a growing awareness of equity investing, and this is reflected in greater participation from smaller towns and cities. This shift signifies higher contributions to mutual funds and direct equity investments, Varma added.

After a sharp rally since the start of April 2023, the Indian markets saw consolidation in August. Both the Sensex and the Nifty lost over 2.5 percent each while the MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 1 percent and 3 percent so far in August. From April 1 to July 31, the benchmarks rallied 16 percent each, while BSE midcap and smallcap jumped over 30 percent.

Analysts foresee strong DII resurgence in the second half of 2024 after recent market adjustments. Positive Indian investment outlook makes it an opportune time to participate in Indian companies and stock markets, analysts added.

"We are witnessing record participation from the FII’s in the previous few trading sessions, and we expect DII’s to join the party as well. With consolidation taking place and corrections being recorded, (as seen in the markets posting its fourth straight weekly loss - worst in 15 months), we can expect significant inflows from the DII’s going forward", said Trivesh D, COO, Tradejini.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.