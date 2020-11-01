Indian indices to remain soft in near-term, but major correction unlikely: Vinod Nair

Indian market displayed strong gains at the beginning of October. It continued for a couple of weeks due to overwhelming quarterly results, improvement in economic data and higher FII inflows. Stocks results were very positive leading to upgrade in earnings growth and stock price forecasting.

Taking example of Nifty50, till date about 50 percent of the index companies have declared result. The corporate earnings have grown by 80 percent on a QoQ basis and 5 percent on a YoY basis.

Indian market attempted to extend the rally in the third & fourth week in expectation of higher FII inflows as India’s weightage is expected to be increased in MSCI index leading to an additional influx of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore. FIIs net inflow, in equity cash segment, grew by Rs 21,000 crore compared to an outflow of Rs 5,700 crore in September. But, as expected, the rally failed to sustain, falling in tandem to global trend, which worsened.

Still, India is outperforming the rest of world but it is going to be difficult as global economic & market volatility from restrictions & election will have a cascading effect on India too. Also, the Indian market has already factored the upgrade in earnings growth which limits further upside in the short-term. Markets across the world are volatile because of rising coronavirus cases impacting the economic recovery and ambiguities over the US election and stimulus package. We believe that both global and domestic market will face volatility as we near the US elections. During the week, Indian indices were additionally impacted by October monthly F&O expiry and Bihar assembly election developments.

European markets are deeply negative on the back of rising COVID-19 cases. And this fall is despite of good third quarter GDP data announced showing bounce in euro region and more economic reforms expected to be announced soon in the coming months. It is because the recovery is likely to be short-lived as coronavirus is spreading across the continent resulting in tighter restrictions being imposed by governments. Also, though GDP data shows improvement in economy the inflation is below zero in September, well below the European Central Bank target of 2 percent inflation, stating that the demand is still weak and can easily reverse.

Though fiscal and monetary package is expected in Europe by December, given the weakening economy & market trends they may have to do it bigger and faster. Daily cases of virus infections have touched record highs. The second wave was expected to be lower than the first one, but is in fact much bigger. Stoxx Europe 600 Index, representing Europe's strongest large, mid and smallcaps slumped to a five-month low following the announcement of new restrictions in France, Germany and Spain. ECB did attempt to calm the markets by promising to act to contain the mounting economic impact. But it said it will provide further details in its next monetary-policy meeting, in December, which will be late.

In the US, the virus scenario is also not too different from Europe. But, currently it is more concerned about the outcome of the presidential election. We feel that this is not going to impact the market in the long-term as government and institutional policies will continue to guard and grow the economy.

Data wise, the economy signaled positive bias, third quarter grew by whopping 33.1 percent on an annualized basis. But this is after factoring a staggering drop of 31.4 percent in second quarter. Resurgence of COVID-19 is placing economic activity in a deep freeze. The recovery will be difficult to maintain in fourth quarter. The US GDP is forecasted to be -2 percent in 2020, recovered from Q2, but mainly due to fiscal & monetary support provided in May 2020. Next year it is expected to grow by 3 percent, mainly depending on the next round of stimulus to be announced post-election and another big factor is that vaccine will be available sooner, in 2021.

The economic fallout in the US and Europe, will impact the recovery in India too. During such a down trending period, a risk-averse portfolio, will be the best suggested portfolio to safeguard and grow capital. A maximum of 60 percent should be invested in equities while rest can be invested in highly graded bonds and gold ETF (5 to 10 percent). To reduce the risk of equities, ETF and balanced funds should be considered. '

In case of investing through direct equity, blue-chip and defensive stocks & sectors should be considered, in order to reduce the beta of the portfolio. High dividend payout stocks will add stability to the portfolio and provide consistent income, irrespective of the market trend. High dividend paying stocks, especially from private sector, have a high hold on the business with a healthy balance sheet, and can overcome an economic downcycle. Risk-averse investors should invest in defensive stocks and sectors to reduce the risk of the portfolio. They perform better than the rest of the market given their strong business model, ethics and stable dividend policy compared to the macro cycle. Currently, sectors like IT, Pharma and FMCG (Staples) are best equipped to be categorized as a low risk & high return idea, in spite of being expensive. Such investors should also invest in AAA bonds for guaranteed and consistent return.

Indian indices are expected to remain soft in the near-term and will be driven by the developments in US & Europe. Prices are high which limits the strength of the market to handle and absorb uncertainties. Although the final outcome of the US election, can have short term reactions, it is unlikely to impact the long-term trend of the global market. But the second wave effect of COVID-19 and supportive stimulus is going to define the trend. A strong and timely stimulus can reverse the trend. A heavy fiscal and monetary stimulus is expected from governments and central banks, in the world, to overcome the crisis. A big correction is unlikely and 11,300 to 11,500 will be a strong support for Nifty50 in the short-term.

(Vinod Nair is the Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.