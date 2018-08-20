Indian Hume Pipe surges 6% on order win worth Rs 256cr

Share price of Indian Hume Pipe Company surged 6 percent intraday Monday as company won a new order worth Rs 256 crore.

The company has received a work order of Rs 256.19 crore from Tamil Nadu Water Supply & Drainage Board, Coimbatore for providing Combined Water

Supply Scheme to Alampalayam Town Panchayat, Padaveedu Town Panchayat including 669 Rural Habitations in Pallipalayam and Tiruchengode Unions in Namakkal District and Sankari Town Panchayat in Salem District with River Cauvery as source.

The project is to be completed within 24 months including trial run and maintenance period of 5 years.

At 15:12 hrs Indian Hume Pipe Company was quoting at Rs 284.70, up Rs 10.35, or 3.77 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined 46 percent in last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil