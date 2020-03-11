Indian Hume Pipe share price gains 3% after bagging order of Rs 358 cr

Indian Hume Pipe Company share price jumped 3 percent intraday on March 11 after it bagged a Rs 358-crore order from the Madurai Municipal Corporation.

The concrete pipe manufacturing company got a letter of acceptance for the work from the Madurai City Municipal Corporation in Tamil Nadu for water supply.

The project has to be completed in 30 months followed by a six-month trial run and commissioning, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock, which has tanked over 28 percent in the last one month, was quoting at Rs 169.25, up Rs 5.05, or 3.08 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 171.65 and an intraday low of Rs 165.15.

The company on March 7 also received a Rs 492.30- crore from the minor irrigation and ground water development division in Karnataka’s Koppal.