App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Hume Pipe share price gains 3% after bagging order of Rs 358 cr

The company will provide dedicated water supply to the Madurai City Municipal Corporation in Tamil Nadu.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Seamless
Maharashtra Seamless
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Hume Pipe Company share price jumped 3 percent intraday on March 11 after it bagged a Rs 358-crore order from the Madurai Municipal Corporation.

The concrete pipe manufacturing company got a letter of acceptance for the work from the Madurai City Municipal Corporation in Tamil Nadu for water supply.

The project has to be completed in 30 months followed by a six-month trial run and commissioning, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Close

The stock, which has tanked over 28 percent in the last one month, was quoting at Rs 169.25, up Rs 5.05, or 3.08 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 171.65 and an intraday low of Rs 165.15.

The company on March 7 also received a Rs 492.30- crore from the minor irrigation and ground water development division in Karnataka’s Koppal.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 11:21 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Hume Pipe

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.