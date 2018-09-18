App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Hume Pipe rises 4% after company bags order worth Rs 221cr

The project is to be completed within 24 months and agreement will be signed in due course.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 4.7 percent intraday Tuesday as company bagged order from Madhya Pradesh government.

The company has received letter of acceptance (LoA) for the work of Rs 221.72 crore from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit.

It includes engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial run and operation and maintenance of various components of lndwar-l Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme at Umaria and Katni for ultimate capacity of bringing 29.10 mld treated water (23 hours of pumping) from the backwater of Bansagar Dam on river sone to 1''18 villages of Manpur Block of Umaria and Vijayraghavgarh and Barhi Blocks of Katni District in Single Package on 'Turn-key job basis' including trial run and maintenance of the entire scheme for 10 years.

The project is to be completed within 24 months and agreement will be signed in due course.

At 14:29 hrs Indian Hume Pipe Company was quoting at Rs 278.80, up Rs 7.45, or 2.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 02:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

