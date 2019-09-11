Indian Hume Pipe jumps 8% on receiving letter of intent for Gowardhan project in Maharashtra

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe rallied nearly 8 percent intraday on September 11 after receiving letter of intent for the Gowardhan project.

The company, on September 10, said it has received a letter of intent for the work of Rs 133.08 crore (excluding GST) for Gowardhan project in Maharashtra.

The letter was received from Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation, Nagpur.

The project is to be completed within 18 months, Indian Hume Pipe said, adding the agreement will be signed in due course.