Indian Hume Pipe gains 8% as Co signs MoU with Kalpataru Gardens to develop Pune land

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Company gained 8.5 percent intraday Monday as company signed MoU with Kalpataru Gardens for development of land at Vadgaon, Pune.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kalpataru Gardens in respect of development of company's land at Vadgaon, Pune.

The company has given power of attorney to the developer for obtaining approvals, sanctions, permissions, NOC's relating to the development of the above project.

At 15:14 hrs Indian Hume Pipe Company was quoting at Rs 295.90, up Rs 13.80, or 4.89 percent on the BSE.

Share declined 47 percent in last 1 year.

