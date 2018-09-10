App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Hume Pipe gains 8% as Co signs MoU with Kalpataru Gardens to develop Pune land

The company has given power of attorney to the developer for obtaining approvals, sanctions, permissions, NOC's relating to the development of the above project.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Company gained 8.5 percent intraday Monday as company signed MoU with Kalpataru Gardens for development of land at Vadgaon, Pune.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kalpataru Gardens in respect of development of company's land at Vadgaon, Pune.

The company has given power of attorney to the developer for obtaining approvals, sanctions, permissions, NOC's relating to the development of the above project.

At 15:14 hrs Indian Hume Pipe Company was quoting at Rs 295.90, up Rs 13.80, or 4.89 percent on the BSE.

Share declined 47 percent in last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 03:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.