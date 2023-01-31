Indian Hotels Q3 profit beat on robust travel demand

Indian Hotels Company Sector

Indian Hotels Company Ltd reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by increased visits from holiday and business travellers. The Tata Group-backed company reported a five-fold increase in consolidated net profit at 3.83 billion rupees ($46.78 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 760.1 million rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2.55 billion rupees, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

The Indian hotel industry benefited from a steady rise in domestic and international travel, as pandemic restrictions were lifted, while more people began opting for the so-called 'workations' and 'staycations'.

Strong demand in the quarter drove occupancy to over 70% in both leisure and business hotels in key domestic markets, up 27% from pre-COVID levels, the operator of Taj hotels said in a statement.

This drove revenue from operations up 51.7% to 16.86 billion rupees in the quarter.

Read More