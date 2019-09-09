App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian firms lead earnings downgrades in Asia as slowdown bites

The cut comes as more than 60% of Indian firms missed their consensus earnings estimates in the June quarter, underscoring a lacklustre earnings performance.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India led Asia's earnings downgrades over the past month with analysts expecting more troubles this year due to a consumption slowdown and liquidity crunch in the financial sector.

Over the past 30 days, analysts have slashed Indian firms' 2019 earnings forecasts by 4.3% - the highest cut in Asia, Refinitiv data shows.

The cut comes as more than 60% of Indian firms missed their consensus earnings estimates in the June quarter, underscoring a lacklustre earnings performance.

Close

India's economy grew at its weakest pace since 2013 between April and June, largely hit by falling demand for consumer goods such as automobiles and food items, and lower government spending.

related news

Analysts also cut Malaysian firms' 2019 earnings by 4% and Australian firms by 2.8%.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Business #Market news

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.