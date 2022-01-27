Indian equities nosedive on US Fed's commentary: 4 factors spooking the market

The domestic equity market came under immense selling pressure on January 27 tracking similar cues from other Asian markets as investors were spooked by the commentary of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after the central bank’s monetary policy statement on January 26.

In early morning session on January 27, the Nifty 50 index plummeted 280 points, or 1.6 percent, to 16,997, while the BSE-Sensex was at 57,031, down 1.4 percent or 826 points.

While the central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged and suggested that it will be “appropriate” to raise rates soon, Powell’s hawkish commentary on the scope of monetary policy tightening going ahead troubled investors.

Powell, in a post-policy press conference, said that the strong labor market in the US and upside risk to multi-decade high inflation meant that there was a plenty of room for the central bank to raise interest rates along with shrinking its balance sheet in the background.

“I think there’s quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labor market,” Powell said.

Market participants interpreted the US Federal Reserve’s comfort on the economic front even as it signaled interest rate hikes as an indication that the central bank could hike rates by more than four times this year.

Heading into the monetary policy meeting on January 26, investors widely expected the central bank to raise interest rates by four times in 2022. Investment bank Nomura reportedly expects the central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at the upcoming March meeting.

That said, for emerging markets like India, a faster pace of interest rate hikes could further accelerate the outflow of foreign capital from the country. So far, foreign investors have withdrawn nearly Rs. 1 lakh crore for domestic equities since the beginning of October.

The pressure on foreign inflows is also felt because of the rise in the US Dollar index. The dollar index rose nearly 1 percent on January 26 after the hawkish statement by Jerome Powell. A report by JP Morgan India recently had shown that the Nifty 50 index has a negative correlation to the US dollar index as carry trades get affected.

Besides the hawkish commentary from the US central bank, here are the other factors that continue to spook the market:

1 Oil at $90

Global crude oil prices soared past the $90 per barrel mark on January 26 driven by improvement in risk appetite and the rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe. The Brent futures of crude oil hit their more than seven-year highs. The surging global crude oil prices spell trouble for the domestic economy as it could further fan inflation, which is already above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-target of 4 percent.

2 Geopolitical tensions

The stand-off between Ukraine and Russia has become a geopolitical flashpoint with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisations getting involved. Russia has built up troops of more than 100,000 on its side of the Ukraine border, which has led to concerns of a possible invasion. NATO allies including the US have warned of severe economic sanctions if Russia were to escalate tensions. Sanctions on Russia including on its crude oil exports could further increase risk aversion in global markets and push oil prices higher.

3 Pre-Budget Jitters

The investment community is also nervous ahead of the announcement of the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1 after rumors were swirling around earlier this week of a possible revision in long-term capital gains tax. The government currently charges long-term capital gains tax of 10 percent for equity investments.

4 Lack of earnings surprise

The December quarter earnings of corporate India so far have failed to enthuse investors with companies meeting earnings expectations but are unable to beat them decisively. Further, the continued impact of higher input costs on margins is also forcing analysts to trim down profitability expectations for the next financial year.