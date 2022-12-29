 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian equities may sail into choppy waters on global headwinds in 2023

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

Market experts opined that the Indian market will be influenced by a combination of domestic and global factors, including the coronavirus situation and policy initiatives in the Union Budget next year.

Indian equity market is likely to be "choppy" in 2023 and the returns might be moderate or even negative as a raft of factors, including geopolitical uncertainties, recession fears and interest rate trajectory, will weigh on investor sentiments.

Despite strong global headwinds roiling financial markets worldwide this year, the domestic equity market stood strong as a stellar performance of bluechips saw the 30-share Sensex soaring nearly 13,000 points to its all-time high of 63,583.07 on December 1, in less than six months after touching its 52-week low of 50,921.22 points on June 17.

The strong showing this year came even as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) dumped Indian equities and concerns over high inflation persisted.

Global factors like recession fears, geopolitical risks and rising coronavirus cases in China could keep equity markets volatile.

The US Fed policy actions in 2023 along with RBI's would hold importance where any moderation might encourage markets to pick up momentum, Siddharth Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.