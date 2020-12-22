Indian equities in bull market, Nifty may hit 14,900 in CY21: ICICI Securities

The Indian equity market has entered a bull market and if it continues to prevail, Nifty50 may go to 14,900 levels in the calendar year 2021, said a report from brokerage firm ICICI Securities.

"Indian equities have entered a bull market environment as evidenced by the one year rolled forward P/E at 22 times rising beyond the peak of FY08 at about 20 times on an ‘ex-ante basis’ and significant broadening of the market rally by market-cap size and various investment styles such as dividend yield, PSUs, high beta, small-caps, etc.," said ICICI Securities.

"Bull market environment prevailing in CY21 could take Nifty50 to 14,900 levels. However, if market bullishness reverts to average sentiment, the base case fundamental value is near 13,500, which indicates flat returns for CY21. If a risk-off environment materialises, we expect Nifty to touch 11,600 on the downside," said the brokerage firm.

Mean reversion of PAT/GDP ratio, which hit a two-decade low of less than 3 percent, is helping augment earnings/cash flow outlook. The brokerage firm expects Nifty earnings to grow at a CAGR of about 19 percent over FY20-23.

ICICI Securities further said that the current P/E multiple expansion is driven by rising risk appetite (lower equity risk premium as evidenced by falling CDS spreads) due to the record QE program of global central

banks and prospects of Covid vaccine, which along with lower interest rates (risk-free rates), is driving down the overall ‘discount rate’ for equities.

Policy reforms by the government towards making India attractive as a global manufacturing hub are improving the long-term demand outlook which is reflecting in the expansion of the ‘market-implied long term growth value’ of the Nifty to about 57 percent despite a fall in the discount rate as explained above, the brokerage firm pointed out.

SBI Life, ICICI Lombard, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Ultratech, Infosys, Dabur and Bajaj Auto are the top picks of ICICI Securities among the largecaps.

From the midcap space, GGL, Balkrishna, Alkem, Astral Polytechnik and Akzo Nobel are the top picks while from the small-cap sector, Greenpanel, Heritage foods and Bajaj Consumer are its top picks.

